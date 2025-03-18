Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt surged on Monday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 4,811.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,840 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also increased to EGP 4,410.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,436.75 for selling.

Additionally, the 21-karat gold price grew to EGP 4,210 per gram for buying and EGP 4,235 for selling.

The 18-karat gold recorded EGP 3,608.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,630 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price registered EGP 33,680 for buying and EGP 33,880 for selling.

The gold ounce price stood at $3,000.69 for purchasing and $3,000.98 for selling.

