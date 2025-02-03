Gold prices in Egypt rose on Sunday, with the 24-karat recording an 11.5% jump to EGP 4,445.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,468.5 for selling, iSagha reported on February 2nd.

The 22-karat gold price went up by 10.5% to EGP 4,075.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,096.25 for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, its price climbed by 10% to EGP 3,910 per gram for selling and EGP 3,890 for buying.

The price of 18-karat gold hit EGP 3,351.5 per gram for selling and EGP 3,334.25 for buying.

The gold pound recorded EGP 31,120 for purchasing and EGP 31,280 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce’s price edged down by 0.5%, registering $2,798.88 for selling and $2,798.15 for buying.

