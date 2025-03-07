Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 1.92 percent during the current week, reaching USD 2,920.320000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).



The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 2,865.25000 per ounce recorded last Monday.



The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 4.06 percent to USD 32.59160 per ounce, up from USD 31.32000 recorded on Monday, and platinum by 1.96 percent to USD 972.35000 per ounce, compared to USD 953.65000 per ounce at the beginning of the week.

