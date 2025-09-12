Doha: The price of Gold in the Qatari market increased by 1.26 percent this week to stand at USD 3,632.55610 per ounce on Thursday.



Qatar National Bank (QNB) data showed that the price of Gold increased from USD 3,587.27080 recorded last Sunday.



As for other precious metals, silver rose by 0.22 percent on a weekly basis to reach USD 41.12000 per ounce compared to USD 41.03000 at the start of the week.



Platinum increased by 0.76 percent to USD 1,389.80000 per ounce compared to USD 1,379.35000 at the beginning of the week.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

