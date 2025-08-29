Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 0.50 percent over the past week to stand at $3,389.450 per ounce yesterday.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) data showed that the price of gold increased from %3,372.542 recorded last Sunday.

As for other precious metals, silver fell by 0.44 percent on a weekly basis to reach $38.7 per ounce compared to $38.87250 at the start of the week. Platinum decreased by 1.12 percent to $1,352.87770 per ounce compared to $1,368.27880 at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, gold prices across the globe remained stable yesterday, as market participants awaited US economic data due this week that could help shed further light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,390.91 per ounce after hitting its highest point since Aug. 11 earlier in the session.

US gold future for December delivery was flat at $3,446.70.

Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 percent at $38.66 per ounce, platinum eased 0.3 percent to $1,343.69 and palladium climbed 0.3 percent to $1,094.42.

Meanwhile, the dollar started yesterday on the back foot as traders added to bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction next month as it slipped 0.11 percent to 0.8017 Swiss franc.

