Singapore: Gold on Thursday extended its record rally as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid an intensifying global trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,346.20 an ounce, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 per ounce earlier in the session.

US gold futures firmed 0.4% to $3,359.50.

On Wednesday, gold prices pierced the $3,300 an ounce barrier to hit record highs.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $32.78 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $969.05 and palladium fell 0.7% to $964.75.

