Gold and silver rebounded on bargain-hunting on Friday after sliding to one-week lows in the previous session, ​with a break ⁠below key supports deepening losses as selling pressure intensified after strong ‌U.S. jobs data curbed rate-cut bets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 1% at $4,966.83 per ounce by ​0127 GMT after falling more than 3% in the previous session to a near one-week ​low below ​the key $5,000 level.

* U.S. gold futures for April delivery gained 0.7% to $4,985.40 per ounce.

* Spot silver rose 2.1% to $76.76 per ounce, after ⁠a 11% drop on Wednesday.

* The U.S. dollar was mostly flat against peer currencies on Thursday, holding steady after mixed signals from the latest release of U.S. economic indicators.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders ​of other ‌currencies.

* Data released ⁠on Wednesday showed ⁠the U.S. job market began 2026 on firmer footing than expected, reinforcing the view ​that policymakers may keep rates elevated for longer.

* Nonfarm ‌payrolls rose by 130,000 jobs in January, following ⁠a downwardly revised 48,000 increase in December, while the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3%.

* Initial jobless claims fell to 227,000 in the week ended February 7, data showed on Thursday.

* Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's current monetary-policy setting threatens U.S. economic growth that otherwise is being "underwritten" by a range of Trump administration policies, including tax cuts, Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Thursday as he again laid out the case for more interest-rate ‌cuts.

* Investors now await inflation data due later in ⁠the day for more cues on the Fed's monetary ​policy path.

* Spot platinum added 1.7% to $2,033.15 per ounce, while palladium rose 1.4% to $1,639.99.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Dec 1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q4 1330 US Core CPI ​MM, SA ‌Jan 1330 US Core CPI YY, NSA Jan 1330 US CPI MM, SA ⁠Jan 1330 US CPI YY, NSA Jan 1330 US CPI ​Wage Earner Jan