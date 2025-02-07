Gold prices in Egypt dropped on Thursday, with the 24-karat recording an 11.5% fall to EGP 4,548.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,571.5 for selling, iSagha revealed.

The 22-karat gold price also dropped by 10.5% to EGP 4,169.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,190.5 for selling.

The price of 21-karat declined by 10%, recording EGP 3,980 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,000 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold price tummbled by 8.5% to EGP 3,411.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,428.5 for selling.

The gold pound also fell, standing at EGP 31,840 for purchasing and EGP 32,000 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce’s price fell by 0.25%, recording $2,862.36 for buting and $2,862.63 for selling.

