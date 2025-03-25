Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective drop on Monday, with the 24-karat falling to EGP 4,868.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,891.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price retreated to EGP 4,462.75 for buying and EGP 4,483.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price registered EGP 4,260 per gram for buying and EGP 4,280 for selling.

The 18-karat gold recorded EGP 3,651.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,668.5 for selling.

The price of the gold pound decreased to EGP 34,080 for buying and EGP 34,240 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce stood at $3,023.39 for buying and $3,023.68 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).