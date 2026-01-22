Copper prices were range-bound on Thursday after inventories in U.S. Comex-approved warehouses rose above 500,000 metric ‍tons for the ‍first time amid lingering tariff concerns.

The most-active copper contract on the ​Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged up 0.07% to 100,490 yuan ($14,433.03) a metric ton as of ⁠0255 GMT.

Meanwhile, the benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked 0.11% higher ⁠to $12.824.50 a ‌ton.

Copper stocks on the United States Comex exchange rose to 554,904 short tons, or 503,400 metric tons, as of January 20.

The ⁠Comex copper price is on the decline, with its arbitrage against the LME copper fading. The LME copper stock has been rising in the U.S. warehouse system in New Orleans .

LME copper has flipped above Comex, ⁠sending the metal back to ​LME warehouses and lifting stocks, and the market is easing from tight to more balanced conditions, ‍reducing the urgency behind the rally, analysts at Sucden Financials said in a note.

Copper was ​still supported by supply concerns due to mine disruptions and the tariff-driven inflows to the U.S., but demand amid high prices has been in question.

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that he would back down from Greenland-related tariffs on European allies, a de-escalation that pulled back gold from record peak and sent U.S. equities higher.

Elsewhere, among SHFE base metals, aluminium nudged 0.08% higher, zinc rose 0.25%, lead was unchanged, nickel climbed 0.38% and tin gained 1.29%.

Among other LME ⁠metals, aluminium ticked 0.03% lower, nickel dipped 0.45%, ‌tin dropped 0.42%, zinc rose 0.35% and lead gained 0.20%.

Thursday, January 22 DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Dec 1330 US GDP Final Q3 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm 17 Jan, w/e 1500 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Nov 1500 US Core PCE Price ‌Index MM Nov 1500 US Core ⁠PCE Price Index YY Nov 1500 US PCE Price Index MM Nov 1500 US PCE Price Index YY Nov ($1 = 6.9625 Chinese yuan) (Reporting ⁠by Lewis Jackson and Dylan Duan; Editing by Eileen Soreng)