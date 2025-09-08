Copper prices inched up on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, outflows from the warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange and hopes of a stronger import demand in China this month.

Benchmark copper on the LME added 0.1% to $9,902.50 a metric ton at 0947 GMT.

Import appetite in top consumer China also underpinned the market, with the Yangshan copper premium up 1.8% to $58 a ton, its three-month high.

China's yuan hit a one-week high against the U.S. currency, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for the Chinese buyers.

Chinese imports of unwrought copper in August fell from the July to 425,000 tons but rose from a year ago, while imports of copper concentrates climbed to 2.76 million tons, a four-month high.

"Lower treatment charges failed to curtail China's appetite for copper concentrate," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"Favourable import parity and prospects of weaker domestic production should keep refined copper imports strong in September."

China's overall exports growth slowed to a six-month low in August, while imports grew 1.3%, following 4.1% growth a month earlier.

LME-registered copper stocks stood at 155,825 tons, with outflows of 2,125 tons across several locations and fresh cancellations of 8,500 tons in South Korea, LME daily data showed.

LME aluminium gained 0.7% to $2,618.50 a ton as on-warrant aluminium inventories in the LME storage fell to 442,425 tons, the lowest since late July, after 32,000 tons of fresh cancellations in Malaysia.

LME zinc gained 0.1% to $2,864, lead climbed 0.4% to $1,992.50, tin added 0.5% to $34,345 and nickel rose 0.6% to $15,315.

