DUBAI - Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar is operating at 70% capacity and the Middle East has a 60% overcapacity, the company's managing director, Jamal al-Ghurair, said on Tuesday during the Dubai Sugar Conference.

He added that there were no plans yet to export sugar to Syria, after the war-ravaged country saw a new administration take over following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Al Khaleej Sugar operates the world's largest port-based refinery of the sweetener.

