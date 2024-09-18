DUBAI - Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has announced that it will be changing the name of existing listed “Micro DME Oman Crude Oil Futures” to “Micro GME Oman Crude Oil Futures” which are available for trading on DFM Derivatives platform.

In a circular on Wednesday, DFM said that the change is part of the Dubai Mercantile Exchange name change to the Gulf Mercantile Exchange.

Additionally, the new Oil Futures contract listing will also be issued with a new name Micro GME. The changes take effect as of Monday, 23rd September 2024.