RIYADH — The Saudi Real Estate Legislation System, which is supervised by the Real Estate General Authority, has provided job opportunities covering about 12 professions in the real estate sector.



This system includes the Real Estate Brokerage Law, the Real Estate in-kind Registration Law, and the Real Estate Unit Ownership and Sorting Law. Each one of these laws provides promising careers and job opportunities that contribute to increasing the efficiency of Saudis in the real estate sector.



The Real Estate Legislation includes the Real Estate Brokerage Law, which covers six activities such as real estate brokerage; real estate marketing and advertising; property management; facilities management, real estate auctions, real estate consultations and analyses.



The other laws under the system are Real Estate in-kind Registration Law, and the Real Estate Unit Ownership and Sorting Law, which involves sorting real estate units and management of owners’ associations, in addition to the activities that come under the regulation of the Real Estate General Authority and that include off-plan sales, real estate contributions, and real estate development.



These real estate activities provided several professions in the sector, the most prominent of which are: real estate broker, real estate advertiser and marketer, property manager, facilities manager, auction manager, auction evaluator, real estate consultant, real estate analyst, real estate registrar, manager of owners’ association; and joint property manager.



As each profession has requirements that must be adhered to, the most important of which is passing the qualification program for each activity, and limiting the practice of real estate brokerage activity to those licensed by the law.



This comes within the comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector, as it is considered that this sector has an effective role in raising its contribution to the national economy and enhancing its contribution to the gross domestic product, in addition to increasing job opportunities and investments in real estate establishments.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).