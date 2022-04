Muscat: More than 10,000 citizens were employed in the government and private sectors in the first three months of 2022, replacing expatriate workers who were earlier holding these positions.

Oman TV reported that 10,017 male and female citizens were employed in the government and private sectors in the first quarter of this year out of the target of 35,000 jobs for 2022.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).