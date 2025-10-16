ABU DHABI - UBS bank has opened an advisory office in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, marking its second office in the UAE.

UBS said the new office reflects its strategic vision to further expand its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing finance and wealth hubs.

Abu Dhabi is recognised as a leading centre of investable wealth in the region, having become a preferred destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporates, investors such as sovereign wealth funds and family offices seeking sophisticated financial solutions and trusted advisory services within the region’s growing ecosystem.

“With a strengthened presence in the country, we are well positioned to continue driving growth and delivering the full value of our One Bank offering to clients in Abu Dhabi and across the region," Beatriz Martin, President of UBS EMEA, said.

Christl Novakovic, Head of UBS Global Wealth Management EMEA, stated, “The Middle East is a region of extraordinary growth and opportunity. Opening our Advisory Office in ADGM is a testament to our deep-rooted belief in the potential of the region and our unwavering commitment to our clients here.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, said that UBS presence highlights ADGM’s status as a leading hub for global wealth management and family offices.