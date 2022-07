National Bank of Fujairah posted a Q2-2022 net profit of AED90.2 million ($25 million) compared with AED34.2 million in the year-ago period.

Operating income rose 22% to AED445.6 million while operating profit was up 24.4% to AED 315.8 million, the lender said in a statement on Thursday on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange where its shares trade.

For H1-2022, the lender made a net profit of AED150.5 million.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

