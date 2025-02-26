DUBAI - UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said on Wednesday that financial services are a top priority for the Gulf state as they have a significant growth potential.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Alsuwaidi said company law needs to be reformed or enhanced.

"Areas that need improvement, and that's something we're working on ... so companies law, some reform around that I think still needs to enhance," he said.

Saeed Al Awar, Head of Middle East at Rothschild & Co, speaking on the same panel, said global private equity firms are pursuing domestic opportunities in the UAE.

