PHOTO
UAE climate change minister is new board member of country’s largest bank
Mariam Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri is also the first female board member of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
March 9, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2023