UAE – The total value of the liquid assets in UAE-based banks surged by AED 32 billion (6.60%) to AED 518.55 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, versus AED 486.58 billion in Q1-21.

The Eligible Liquid Assets Ratio (ELAR) amounted to 19% in Q1-22, higher than the minimum requirement of 10%, WAM News Agency cited the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

During the January-March 2022 period, UAE banks’ capital and reserves increased by AED 17.40 billion (4.60%) to AED 395.50 billion from AED 378.10 billion in the year-ago period.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.10% in Q1-22, higher than the minimum capital adequacy of 13%. The CBUAE noted that the high ratio secures depositors and boosts the stability and efficiency of the economy's financial system.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, customer deposits in the UAE banking system rose by 6.60% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 2 trillion.

