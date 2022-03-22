MANAMA: Tamkeen has established a strategic collaboration with the world’s leading technology training academy, General Assembly, and Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to launch training programmes that will provide specialised tech training for around 1,200 Bahraini nationals over a period of two years.

This collaboration will bring to the kingdom General Assembly’s wealth of global experience in technology training while building on Tamkeen’s commitment to increase the tech talent supply as well as making Bahrainis competitive both locally and internationally.

These programmes aim to upskill and reskill Bahraini talent, with courses covering several critical technology verticals such as software engineering, data science, data analytics and visualisation, UI/UX, product development, Java development and DevOPs.

In order to ensure that participants get a fully rounded and enriching experience, the courses will be project-based and delivered by a line-up of highly experienced practitioners from multi-national companies.

This initiative will ensure that the right ecosystem is in place to grow tech startups while also increasing the kingdom’s competitiveness and positioning Bahrain as a regional investment hub.

Husain Rajab, chief executive of Tamkeen, said: “Tamkeen plays a very important role in Bahrain’s national economic recovery plan by encouraging and incentivising employment, training, and investment across the economy, especially in high potential sectors.

Building on our strategic direction to drive sustainable economic impact, we collaborated with General Assembly to enable Bahrainis to grow, compete and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy while taking into consideration market feedback and needs. We are confident that Bahraini talent are committed and passionate, with great potential to grow and succeed in the technology opportunities locally and internationally.”

This collaboration is part of a line-up of 15 new programmes launched by Tamkeen recently along with a comprehensive transformation plan that focuses on driving high impact for the national economy.

These programmes will contribute to achieving Tamkeen’s objective of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment in the private sector.

Bahrainis will be able to access these training opportunities through Tamkeen’s human capital development programmes: Train Me, Train and Place, and Train and Grow.

The organisation will soon announce the start dates for these courses.

