Bank Albilad recorded 14.27% higher net profits at SAR 1.76 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 1.54 billion in 9M-22.

The clients’ deposits hit SAR 108.91 billion in 9M-23, up 16.01% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 93.88 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.77 as of 30 September 2023, marking an annual rise from SAR 1.55.

Assets increased by 8.31% YoY to SAR 137.57 billion in 9M-23 from SAR 127.02 billion, while investments climbed by 13.30% YoY to SAR 21.58 billion from SAR 19.05 billion.

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the listed bank generated SAR 616.20 million in net profit, higher by 13.98% YoY than SAR 540.60 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits jumped by 5.17% from SAR 585.90 million in Q2-23.

