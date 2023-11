Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday that it has appointed Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi as chairman of the board of directors.

The lender said in a regulatory filing on the Tadawul bourse that it also named Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al Romaih as vice chairman during the ordinary general meeting of shareholders last week to elect a new board for the term starting November 14, 2023.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

