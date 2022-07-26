Saudi Arabia - The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has appointed Bandar Al-Gheshayan as Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer to lead the bank's strategy in areas including Branch Network, Private Banking, Digital Banking and Payments.

Al-Gheshayan has over 22 years of experience, 16 of which he spent in the Saudi banking sector. He joined SABB in 2012 and has held several leadership roles, the most recent being Chief Operating Officer for Retail Banking and Wealth Management since 2018. Prior to that, he was the Regional Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management from July 2016 to June 2018.

“The appointment of Bandar is one of the testaments to the success of career development plans we have at SABB, which is considered a major player in managing our most valuable asset, our people.” said Tony Cripps, Managing Director & CEO of SABB.

Skills and expertise

"Bandar's skills and expertise will be key in implementing the bank's strategy and maintaining our leading position in providing our clients with a pioneering banking experience," he added.

Al-Gheshayan has strong leadership skills and extensive experience in retail banking and wealth management. Bandar holds a Master’s degree in International Management from the University of Liverpool, as well as executive leadership and management programmes from London Business School, IMD, Insead and Cambridge.

