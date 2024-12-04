A comprehensive exploration of Qatar's financial landscape underscores the sector’s drive towards technological innovation and sustainable growth, fully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The country’s banking sector is leading efforts to integrate advanced technologies and significantly reduce carbon emissions. These developments are showcased in a new Global Platform video produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in collaboration with Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), titled, “Diving innovation and sustainability in Qatar's banking sector.”

The video features Shahnawaz Rashid, Executive General Manager (EGM) and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, who discusses the pivotal role of the banking sector in promoting sustainability. Rashid highlights key initiatives focused on reducing carbon emissions, digitising banking processes, and leveraging artificial intelligence to offer more personalised financial products.

National Fintech Strategy

He also emphasises the importance of Qatar's National Fintech Strategy, launched in 2023 by the Central Bank of Qatar, which aims to position the country as a regional leader in financial innovation. Rashid further highlights progress in advancing green initiatives, including loans for electric vehicles and environmentally sustainable real estate investments, while harnessing AI and data architecture to drive Qatar’s economic growth.

“The banking sector in Qatar is making significant strides in embracing technology and sustainability. By adopting financial technology and reducing carbon emissions, we are positioning ourselves as a key partner in the nation’s economic development,” Rashid remarked.

The video also showcases Qatar’s efforts to enhance its infrastructure and reduce its carbon footprint by 25% by 2030. It explores the role of digital banking, with nearly all transactions now being conducted online, helping the sector meet its environmental goals.

“Our video illustrates how Qatar’s banking sector is advancing through innovation and a clear commitment to sustainability, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. This collaboration reflects the importance of driving green initiatives while ensuring economic stability and growth,” said Marc-André de Melo de Blois, Director of PR and Video Content at OBG.--TradeArabia News Service

