Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the most innovative digital Bank in Qatar, has partnered with Qatar’s own “Discover & Save” platform, My Book Qatar, to introduce a groundbreaking feature, CB Coupons, on its official CBQ Mobile App.

This unique collaboration aims to deliver an unparalleled digital banking experience and provide customers with exclusive deals and savings opportunities.

With its commitment to innovation, Commercial Bank is dedicated to offering the best digital banking services to its customers.

The introduction of CB Coupons is a testament to this commitment. Designed for Commercial Bank’s Private Banking, Sadara, and Personal Banking customers, CB Coupons enables them to earn and redeem special deal coupons at a wide range of merchants across Qatar. With CB Coupons, Commercial Bank customers are rewarded for their active usage of CBQ Mobile App.

While currently customers earn coupons for sending remittances, this is just the beginning. Commercial Bank has exciting plans to introduce additional campaigns where customers will be able to earn coupons for various actions, including online payments and more. The more frequently customers engage with CBQ Mobile App, the greater their chances of unlocking exclusive offers and deals. CB Coupons truly incentivizes customers to make the most of their digital banking experience and enjoy the rewards that come with it.

In addition, a select base of privileged Commercial Bank customers will enjoy full access to all My Book Qatar offers within the CBQ Mobile App, eliminating the need to download a separate app. Through this collaboration, these privileged users will have complimentary access to hundreds of exclusive discounts and offers.

across various categories, including dining, cafes, fast food, theme parks, entertainment, spas, gyms, salons, and more. The My Book “Discover and Save” platform is seamlessly integrated within CBQ Mobile App, providing a seamless and convenient experience.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank said: “We are excited to announce CB Coupons, a new feature on the CBQ Mobile App in partnership with My Book Qatar. This collaboration shows our commitment to providing amazing digital banking experiences that engage and delight our customers. With CB Coupons, our customers can earn and use special deal coupons at various stores in Qatar. Together, we are shaping the future of banking in Qatar, making it more exciting and rewarding.”

Abdullah Soomro, CEO of My Book Qatar, expressed pride in partnering with Commercial Bank for the unique and first-of-its-kind CB Coupons proposition. He stated: “Our team at My Book Qatar is thrilled to partner with Commercial Bank and introduce convenience and engagement for their enterprise clients. With our seamless integration, we empower businesses to provide their employees and customers with access to a vast array of offers and discounts, right within their own apps. Our focus remains on investing in innovative merchant and technology solutions that enable our enterprise clients to better engage their customers and run targeted campaigns. We are excited to contribute to Commercial Bank’s goal of delivering exceptional value and enhancing the digital banking experience for their customers.”

The CB My Book Qatar offers section within CBQ Mobile App offers a user-friendly interface with location-based services, allowing users to find nearby outlets easily. Users can search for outlets based on proximity, malls such as Doha Festival City or Mall of Qatar, or specific areas such as the Pearl Qatar or Lusail. Additionally, users can explore dining options based on categories and even access a calculator that reveals savings for each offer availed.

Among the newly added benefits of CB My Book offers on CBQ Mobile App are high-value discounts on dining, entertainment, and more at renowned merchants located at the Pearl, Katara, Msheireb Downtown, Lusail, and popular malls. The list of participating merchants includes Doha Quest, Desert Falls Waterpark, Dusit Doha, The Westin, City Centre Rotana, Rixos Gulf Doha Hotel, Papa John’s, Boho Social, Société Artisanal Bakery, Maki Restaurant, OCA, Salt, Magnolia Bakery, Kaldi 850 Coffee, 365 Adventures, National Cruise, Discover Arabia, Alghais Diving Centre, Ronautica Middle East, Poseidon Diving Centre, Trampo Extreme, In-land Sea Tours, Adventure Room, and more.

By introducing CB Coupons, Commercial Bank is revolutionising the digital banking experience for its customers. This innovative feature, developed in partnership with My Book Qatar, showcases the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience to its digital banking users. Through CB Coupons, customers can unlock exclusive deals and savings, discover new experiences, and contribute to Qatar’s growing digitized economy.

