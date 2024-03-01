Oman Investment Bank, the first government-owned investment bank launched in the country, will offer financial services, including corporate consultancy and the development of local and regional stock markets.

Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Investment Bank, said that the bank will support the implementation of strategic goals set forth as part of the Oman Vision 2040 master plan, reported the state news agency.

The bank will focus on providing an integrated set of consultations and capital market products to serve listed and unlisted companies in the country and other GCC states, in addition to global firms, the agency added.

With headquarters at Bait Al Dana in Al Khuwair, in the Muscat Governorate, the bank will operate in various sectors, including energy, industry, mining, consumer sectors, agriculture, money and asset management, real estate, infrastructure, technology, media and communications, as well as any other sectors targeted by the sultanate.

