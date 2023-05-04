Oman Development Bank (ODB) achieved high growth rates in credit performance during the first quarter of 2023. The value of approvals issued for loans of various categories amounted to RO 26.7 million, constituting an increase of 77% compared to the first quarter of 2022 when it stood at RO 15 million.

The converting industries sector is considered among the sectors most benefited from ODB financing during the first quarter of 2023, with a total amount of RO 8.4 million distributed over 485 loans. Those include industrial light workshop.

