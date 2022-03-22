Cairo - The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr will issue a one-year saving certificate at an annual interest rate of 18%, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

Banque Misr will offer the fixed-return rate Talaat Harb certificate, with the issuance category of EGP 1,000 and its increments.

It is noteworthy to mention that on Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has decided to raise interest rates by 100 basis points.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).