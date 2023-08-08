Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a deal with ERA Real Estate, one of Bahrain’s leading real estate development companies, under which it will provide exclusive offers for residential properties within Diyar Al Muharraq’s 'Khudur Homes' project.

As per the MoU, NBB will provide accessible financing solutions for customers interested in purchasing a Khudur Homes property in Diyar Al Muharraq.

Furthermore, with NBB providing financing schemes for these housing units, prospective buyers will be able to benefit from competitive interest rates, wave of property evaluation fees and a gift of BD300 ($790) for the first 30 applicants with a swift and seamless approval process.

On the MoU, Subah Abdullatif AlZayani, the Chief Executive of Retail Banking, said; "As a preferred mortgage loan provider, we are pleased to have signed this agreement with ERA Real Estate."

Our bank endeavours to provide housing solutions for all our customers and ensures flexible and diverse financing options to suit their needs. The bank’s attractive interest rates and fast approval process makes it the bank of choice for Bahrainis looking to purchase a property, he noted.

"We look forward to offering our comprehensive financing solutions, including mortgages, Mazaya, Tas’heel and Joint Housing Finance to prospective homeowners," he added.

ERA Real Estate CEO Abdulhusain Khudur expressed delight at having signed this partnership with NBB.

"We are looking forward to providing NBB customers housing opportunities in Khudur Homes which is located in Diyar Al Muharraq, which embraces excellently designed modern homes that have been built to suit the modern lifestyle," he added.

