The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) revealed that its ATMs achieved unprecedented exchange rates during the period from 18 June to 1 July 2023, as they exceeded EGP 35.5bn through more than 14 million withdrawals, coinciding with the disbursement of salaries and the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The bank stated, in a statement, that the withdrawal process reached its climax on Sunday, 25 June, the same day the bank celebrated the 125th anniversary of its founding, as the number of withdrawals amounted to more than 1.6 million, at a value of EGP 4.22bn.

It indicated that it was keen to feed all his ATMs, which are spread throughout the Republic, at exceptional rates to meet the needs of citizens for cash 24 hours a day, in order to ensure the implementation of withdrawals that citizens need throughout the holidays with ease.

The National Bank of Egypt also provided mobile ATMs in some coastal cities, including the North Coast, Alexandria, Ras Sidr, Matrouh, Mousa Coast, and Ain Sokhna.

It is worth noting that the National Bank of Egypt has the largest network of ATM machines, which amounts to 6,700 machines spread all over the Republic.

According to the bank, EGP 40m were disbursed through 24,000 withdrawals from the Cash Away service, which is available at a number of points of sale affiliated to the bank at a number of gas stations and major supermarkets.

