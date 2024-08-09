Kuwait - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced offering instant credit and prepaid card printing service through KFH Go self-banking stations located in different branches across Kuwait.

This service enables customers to print their cards 24/7 in a fast and secure manner.

The service is an extension of the latest achievement in instant printing of credit and prepaid cards, a first in the Kuwaiti banking sector. Today, KFH customers can print all types of banking cards directly through its devices, showcasing KFH’s technological prowess and commitment to enhancing customer experience with pioneering services.

Meshal Mandani, Senior Manager of Digital Channels at KFH said: “Our services are now more accessible to all customers. Following the successful launch of this service at our Khiran Mall and Airport branches, KFH has expanded this service to all KFH Go self-banking stations throughout Kuwait.”

Explaining the process, he pointed out that printing and activating the card entails two simple options. The first one is by sending a QR code through KFH online application. A second option is to enter your civil ID into the device, follow the necessary steps, and receive an OTP via SMS with the highest security standards.

Mandani emphasized that this service is part of KFH’s pioneering banking services offered through ATMs to credit and prepaid cardholders. The aim is to provide them with the best banking experience through its digital channels, including the KFH Online app, KFH Go smart branches, or ATMs.

Additionally, Mandani said that KFH is the first bank in Kuwait to introduce instant banking card issuance using a Hybrid Solution powered by NCR, allowing customers to print their own banking cards within 3 minutes, 24/7 through several options, either via self-service using the civil ID or by using their smart phones and the QR code.

For the second time at the local banking level, KFH maintains its leadership by introducing instant credit and prepaid card issuance through its ATMs without prior request. This service is now accessible at all branches and selected shopping malls, solidifying KFH’s position as the leader with the largest network of available devices in Kuwait.

It is worth noting that KFH provides a comprehensive package of digital banking services that confirms its leadership in the banking industry, e.g., a secured account opening service for non-KFH customers machines and printing cheque books through XTM devices, the first of its kind in Kuwait. In response to the developments of smart devices, KFH offers its service through smart watches enabling customers to complete their transactions through ATMs.

KFH offers a range of online banking services including personal financing requests, instant payments through WAMD, local and international money transfers, investment deposits, gold account opening and trading, chequebook requests, cheque deposits, financing transaction and installment tracking, investment plan viewing, as well as balance and deposit inquiries.

The new service exemplifies KFH’s commitment to harnessing the latest fintech innovations to provide exceptional banking experiences that meet the highest customer quality standards.

