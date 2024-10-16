KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the opening of its 18thbranch in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer area. Reflecting KIB’s ongoing investment in digital infrastructure, the new branch boasts a modern, innovative design and advanced technological features. This step reaffirms KIB’s commitment to expanding its network and offering exceptional banking services across Kuwait.

The opening ceremony was held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency the Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The event was attended by KIB’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, and the General Manager of the Retail Banking Department, Othman Tawfeqe, along with other KIB executives.

Commenting on the opening, Tawfeqe said: “We are happy to announce the opening of our new branch, which represents another milestone in our expansion plans and reflects our commitment to be within easy reach of our customers around the country. As part of KIB's network expansion strategy, we aim to continue widening our network and enhancing the distribution of KIB branches, thereby improving customer accessibility in both residential and commercial zones. Our new branch location in Mubarak Al-Kabeer ensures that more customers can conduct their transactions swiftly and conveniently, reinforcing our deep ties to the community.”

Emphasizing that the new Mubarak Al-Kabeer branch is equipped with modern banking technology, Tawfeqe said: “Our new location is designed to provide an innovative and interactive experience that caters to the diverse needs of all customers. With state-of-the-art technology and contemporary financial tools, as well as a modern design, we aim to ensure that customers enjoy a sense of comfort and luxury throughout every banking interaction. This setup allows for easy access to a wide array of services, products, and offers specifically tailored to meet their various and unique needs.”

It is worth noting that KIB remains committed to executing its strategic plans to stay at the forefront of digital innovation while ensuring convenient access for customers across multiple locations in Kuwait. The Bank continues to focus on enhancing the customer experience by offering exclusive features that cater to modern lifestyles and meet the needs and expectations of a diverse customer base, in line with KIB’s slogan, ‘Bank for Life’.

