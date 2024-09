JPMorgan Chase's investment banking fees could climb 15% in the third quarter, its president and chief operating officer Daniel Pinto said on Tuesday.

Trading revenue is expected to be flat or rise 2%, while volumes for mergers and acquisitions will probably stay steady, Pinto told investors at a conference.

