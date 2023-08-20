The merger between HSBC Bank Oman and Sohar International Bank of Oman was completed on August 17, it has been announced.

Following the successful merger, Sohar International Ban has welcomed its newly migrated customers. It advised them that they can now activate their debit and credit cards effortlessly by downloading and registering on the Sohar International App.

"It is with great pleasure we welcome you to Sohar International as we ink a new chapter of ‘wins’ with you and for you. The inspiring, ongoing story of Sohar International is one that was shaped as a direct result of a deeper purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering banking for their ever-changing world. It’s a story which relies on a vision to be a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities and people, to prosper and grow," said Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Sohar International Bank.

"Sohar International’s agile growth strategy has been always centred around providing more to Oman and the people of Oman in order to become a catalyst for positive change and play a complimentary role contributing to Oman Vision 2040," he said.

The shareholders of Sohar International Bank voted in favour of the merger with HSBC Bank Oman at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 20th June 2023. The shareholders of HSBC Bank Oman have also voted to approve the merger.

On completion of the merger, HSBC Oman entity will be dissolved, said an earlier announcement.

