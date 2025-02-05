HSBC Holdings has appointed Karim Tannir as Head of Banking, Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), according to an internal note sent to staff seen by Zawya.

The bank has been restructuring for quite some time, exiting several global markets while prioritising investment banking and wealth management services in the Middle East and Asia.

Tannir brings in extensive experience of more than three decades. He has worked with JP Morgan in the Middle East for 25 years. He joined HSBC in 2023 as Vice Chairman, Global Banking MENAT.

Tannir will report to Selim Kervanci, who leads HSBC’s business across the MENAT region, on an entity basis. He will also report to Jo Miyake, the head of the banking division across Asia and the Middle East on a functional basis.

The banking giant has already been a leader in the MENA region for ECM and DCM in the past four consecutive years.

According to LSEG data, HSBC earned the most investment banking fees in MENA during 2024, a total of $107.3 million, or a 7% share of the total fee pool.

The bank was ranked second only after EFG Hermes, according to LSEG data, in MENA ECM deals, with proceeds worth $2.3 billion.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com