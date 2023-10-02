HSBC Holdings Plc has hired a number of bankers from Credit Suisse to fill top positions as it looks to tap private wealth in the Middle East and Europe.

The bank has appointed Aladdin Hangari, former CEO of Credit Suisse's Qatar operations, as the head of global private banking for MENA.

Aladdin joins HSBC from Credit Suisse, where he spent 20 years, most recently as CEO of Qatar operations and CEO of Aventicum Capital Management Holding AG, HSBC said in a statement on Monday. He succeeds Sobhi Tabbara who will leave HSBC from January 2024 to pursue other opportunities.

HSBC also appointed former Credit Suisse executive Patrick D’Amico as global market head for Qatar, and hired Christian Hiller, Thomas Schaad and Simon Aeschlimann as relationship managers on the Qatar team.

In Switzerland, Kouroche Achtari from Credit Suisse is joining HSBC to help expand coverage of wealthy Swiss individuals and family offices with a global footprint.

In Israel, Roy Mironi is joining the bank from Deutsche Bank AG.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

