As part of its commitment to supporting and empowering youth, Gulf Bank took part in the second edition of INJAZ Kuwait’s Internship Fair for 2025. Held over two days at the Movenpick AlBida’a Hotel, the event brought together a wide range of private sector organizations to offer students practical career development opportunities.

Gulf Bank’s Human Resources team provided an in-depth look into the banking sector, showcasing the Bank’s operations and the career opportunities it offers to recent graduates. The team also shared insights into the demands of the private sector job market and answered students' questions about the benefits and supportive work environment at Gulf Bank.

The team organized interactive activities, where students were divided into groups and task forces to work towards specific goals. They also provided guidance on creating professional CVs and offered tips to help students confidently navigate job interviews.

Mrs. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, stated:

"We are proud of our 18-year partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, which has helped nurture countless innovative ideas and projects, many of which now play a vital role in Kuwait’s economy. Gulf Bank is dedicated to empowering youth by developing their professional skills to meet the ever-evolving demands of local and global job markets. This commitment aligns with Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy, which prioritizes youth, and Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which emphasizes the importance of investing in the next generation."

Al-Hajjaj also emphasized the success of Gulf Bank's partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, which trained nearly 26,000 students during the 2022/2023 academic year. The programs covered a range of educational levels, from elementary through university, and also included support for recent graduates.

