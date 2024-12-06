U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said on Friday it had left the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a global sector coalition aimed at aligning lending and investment activities with the world's efforts to fight climate change.

In a statement, the company said it had made "significant progress" on its sustainability goals and was focused on the "increasingly elevated" raft of sustainability rules being imposed globally.

"Our priorities remain to help our clients achieve their sustainability goals and to measure and report on our progress," the bank added.

