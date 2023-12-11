Burgan Bank announced that it has obtained the approval of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) for the appointment of Fadel Mahmoud Abdullah to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kuwait.

This latest appointment comes as part of Burgan Bank’s continued transformation efforts, as it remains focused on long-term investment in human capital. The new strategy brought about a comprehensive restructuring in 2023 across the entire organisation, including a number of appointments and promotions at the leadership level, with Abdullah serving as a key figure shaping and leading the transformation.

One of Burgan’s longest-serving executives and regarded industry-wide as one of its most highly respected leaders, Abdullah will continue to play an integral role in steering the new strategic direction of the bank.

Valuable asset

Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, Chairman of Burgan Bank, said: “On behalf of myself and our Board of Directors, I congratulate Fadel on his newest role and I look forward to seeing him achieve even greater success alongside the rest of our Burgan Bank team.”

Tony Daher, Group CEO, said: “Over the past months, Fadel has proven to be a valuable asset and visionary leader helping shape our transformation roadmap. Today in his expanded role, we are confident that he will be able to direct our teams to realise the vision of that transformation; positioning Burgan Bank as the most modern and progressive bank in Kuwait, seeking constant evolution and remaining an employer of choice for our industry’s brightest.”

Abdullah said: “I am grateful for the continued trust that Burgan Bank has placed in me. As we accelerate the progress of our exciting transformation in the year ahead, I look forward to working with the rest of our senior leadership team to further strengthen our core Kuwait business: growing and diversifying our corporate portfolio, expanding our retail market share and elevating our banking journey for our customers.”

Abdullah is a seasoned veteran of the banking sector and a long-serving member of Burgan’s management team, bringing 34 years of finance, investment, and corporate banking experience to his new appointment. He has held multiple key leadership roles during his 25-year-long career with Burgan Bank since 1998. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Kuwait University.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).