Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amundi, Europe’s leading asset manager, to expand access to world-class investment solutions in the GCC region.

The partnership further strengthens the UAE-based lender’s investment management offering to clients, according to a press release.

It also aligns with both FAB and Amundi’s long-term commitment to delivering advanced and bespoke investment solutions and services across all client segments, including retail, private banking, and institutional investors.

The collaboration will integrate a wide range of investment solutions across client segments, formats, and asset classes.

FAB and Amundi seek to deliver differentiated financial solutions to investors, raising the bar in the GCC’s asset management landscape and exemplifying global best practice.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO at FAB, said: “By joining forces with one of the world’s leading asset managers, we are reinforcing FAB’s position as the UAE’s global bank and a partner of choice for clients seeking international expertise and tailored solutions.”

Al Rostamani highlighted: “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering greater value, deepening client relationships, and supporting the UAE’s ambitions as a regional and global financial hub.”

Valérie Baudson, CEO of Amundi, commented: “As we see accelerating demand for various investment solutions across the Middle East, partnering with FAB, a leading financial institution, supports our ambition to deepen our presence and capture long-term growth in this high-potential market.”

“The collaboration combines our broad suite of solutions, with local insight and scalable digital and advisory capabilities and will allow us to deliver long‑term value for clients while accompanying the ongoing development of the GCC’s financial ecosystem,” Baudson added.

This marks the first partnership of its kind for Amundi in the UAE and fosters its objectives to grow its presence in high-potential markets, such as the Middle East.

Earlier in December, Majid Al Futtaim teamed up with Lime Consumer Finance, a wholly owned entity of FAB, to offer innovative and flexible financing solutions for customers across its destinations in Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

