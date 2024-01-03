Emirates NBD, a leading banking group, has announced the launch of its mega Foreign Exchange and Trade customer promotion, with over AED3 million ($820,000) prizes on offer.

As part of the promotion that will run until March 31, 2024, 120 Business Banking customers making any trade or foreign exchange transaction across currency conversions and remittances, can win monthly prizes up to AED10,000 each. In addition, one Business Banking customer stands the chance to win a grand prize of AED1 million, two customers will win AED250,000 each and five winners will receive AED100,000 each.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “As a regional leader in banking innovation, Emirates NBD has played an active role in delivering seamless banking access to Business Banking customers, recognising the sector's pivotal role in driving trade and foreign exchange activities. This initiative expresses our gratitude to valued clients and highlights the essential contribution of these transactions to economic prosperity. The mechanics are simple, the higher the foreign exchange or trade transactions, the greater your chances of winning enticing prizes. Emirates NBD Business Banking invites everyone to be a part of this journey.

