DUBAI: Emirates Islamic Bank has launched the 'Emarati Business Account' initiative, designed specifically to support the UAE's national companies.

The new account builds on the bank’s ongoing commitment towards supporting the UAE’s SME sector, which represent 94 percent of the total companies and institutions operating in the country and contribute more than 50 percent to the country’s GDP.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector is a key contributor to the national economy, and helps boost the UAE’s global competitiveness while contributing to increase the non-oil GDP and advancing economic diversification.

Commenting on the launch, Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said, "As a leading Islamic bank in the region, we recognise the crucial role that the Emarati business community plays in driving economic growth in the UAE, and are committed to supporting their needs. We understand the unique requirements of this business segment and through our new Emarati Business Account, we would like to empower our UAE national clients and assist them through each part of their business journey."