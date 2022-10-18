Zilla Capital, an investment banking firm in Egypt, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the UAE-based law firm Ibrahim & Partners to target new markets.

The partnership aims to expand the two entities' business in Egypt and the UAE, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the firms will expand their footprint in markets across Central and Northern Africa, where Zilla Capital operates through its Nairobi and Cairo offices.

The Egypt-based company provides financial advisory, asset management, private equity, and non-banking financial services across the MENA region.

Zilla Capital is regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) in Egypt, whereas its sister company Zilla Holding for Investment Ltd is regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

Furthermore, Zilla Capital as well as its subsidiaries and sister companies are based in Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kenya.

In July 2022, the two entities entered into talks to reach a final strategic partnership agreement. Managing Partner, Ahmed Ibrahim, who leads Zilla Capital, said back then: “Egypt is one of the largest [gross domestic product)] GDPs in Africa with a very promising economy and Ibrahim & Partners is keen to strength its presence in Egypt, and the cooperation with Zilla Capital is a key milestone to tap into the Egyptian market.”

