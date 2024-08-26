First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) achieved a net profit of EGP 15.8 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, up by 139% year on year (YoY), according to an emailed press release.

The bank’s net loans and advances amounted to EGP 121.2 billion in July, rising by 40% compared to December 2023.

Total assets hit EGP 429.9 billion at the end of June, marking a 46% increase compared to December 2023.

Customers' deposits grew by 39% to EGP 278.7 billion, compared to December 2023.

Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest income reached EGP 14.6 billion, jumping by 116%.

As for net fees and commissions income, it grew by 30% YoY to EGP 1.3 billion.

