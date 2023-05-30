Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's federal export credit company, has hosted the 13th Annual Aman Union General Meeting at the St Regis Dubai, The Palm, in Dubai.

The event was inaugurated today by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Deputy Chairman of ECI, who highlighted in his opening remarks at the Aman Union General Meeting the importance of collaborative and innovative efforts in overcoming global economic challenges and creating new opportunities.

Participants from organisations such as the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and the World Bank Group's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency will engage in discussions around a number of strategies and sustainable solutions to today's most pressing global economic challenges.

These talks will extend across various sectors, including insurance and reinsurance, export credit, trade and structured finance.

The event, in line with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the hosting of COP28, highlights ECI and Aman Union's collaborative initiatives to foster international dialogue on sustainable trade and export credit insurance.

This gathering brings together distinguished speakers and panelists from a range of sectors, with a noteworthy series of keynote speeches and panel discussions led by eminent leaders in export credit and trade finance.

The discussions encompass a broad spectrum of topics, from innovative financing solutions and risk mitigation strategies to the role of digital technologies in shaping the future of global trade.

Raja Al Mazrouei, Chairperson of the Aman Union General Assembly, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, said, "We are delighted to welcome industry leaders from around the world to the 13th Annual Aman Union General Meeting in the dynamic city of Dubai. Our partnership with Aman Union reflects our joint vision to addressing global challenges of sustainable development, climate change and fostering economic growth across the OIC member countries.

At ECI, our long-standing commitment has been to build an expansive network of partnerships that fuels the growth of UAE businesses in their quest for global competitiveness, especially within the non-oil sector, which aligns perfectly with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision."

Oussama Kaissi, Secretary-General of Aman Union and Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said, "The Aman Union annual meeting is a critical platform for the Union members and participants to discuss pressing issues that affect our industry and the OIC member countries. The event will be a good opportunity to highlight the climate change policies, especially with the UAE hosting COP 28 and the role of the OIC Business Intelligence Centre in supporting trade and investment in OIC member countries.

"We are excited to gather again physically this year after three years of virtual meetings due to the pandemic and to engage in fruitful discussions to propose collectively innovative ideas to tackle the current challenges."

The Annual Aman Union Meeting is a significant gathering of influential personalities in the export credit insurance and reinsurance industry. This event serves as a vital platform for networking, collaboration, and exchanging ideas among professionals in the field.

The focus on sustainability and global cooperation demonstrates ECI's commitment to the UAE's vision of diversified and sustainable economic growth while showcasing its dedication to driving national exports and supporting key sectors aligned with national priorities.