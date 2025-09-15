Doha Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Seviora Holdings, a Singapore-based asset management group wholly owned by Temasek Holdings.



The memorandum lays the foundation for forming a strategic alliance and enables both parties to access new investment and market opportunities, expand their networks and leverage greater expertise.



Commenting on the MoU, Doha Bank Group CEO Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani said: “Doha Bank continues to explore new opportunities with global partners to achieve the Bank’s strategic objectives. Our MoU with Seviora aligns with this vision, paving the way for mutual benefits by building on our combined expertise —particularly in Asian markets— and offering diverse investment products.”



Gabriel Lim, CEO, Seviora Holdings, said: “This MoU reflects Seviora’s commitment to deepening strategic partnerships in key growth markets across the Middle East. Doha Bank’s established presence in Qatar, combined with Seviora’s asset management expertise, provides a strong platform to identify and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors.



“We are thrilled to partner with Doha Bank as we expand our footprint in the Middle East and beyond, and we look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive long-term value and sustainable growth.”



Sadiq Hussain, SEO, of Seviora (Middle East) said: "We are excited to partner with one of Qatar's leading financial institutions, one which is at the forefront of technology and innovation, ESG banking and diversified product offerings. The MoU reflects Seviora’s Middle East ambition to provide investors in the region with best-in-class access to Asia and beyond."



This alliance represents a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Doha Bank and Seviora Holdings and creates a platform for both organizations to explore mutually beneficial opportunities, facilitating knowledge sharing, enhancing risk mitigation, and strengthening each party’s competitive position.

