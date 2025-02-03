Doha Bank is the first bank in Qatar to commit to the FX Global Code, reaffirming its leadership in promoting integrity, transparency, and ethical practices in the foreign exchange market

The FX Global Code represents a globally recognised set of principles designed to ensure a fair, open, and resilient foreign exchange market. By adopting these principles, Doha Bank underscores its dedication to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in its FX operations.



As the first financial institution in Qatar to take this significant step, Doha Bank has implemented comprehensive internal processes and controls to align with the code’s principles. This achievement highlights the Bank’s commitment to fostering trust and confidence among its clients, partners, and the broader financial community.



“Our commitment to the FX Global Code is a testament to the values we uphold as a trusted partner in the financial industry. We believe that adherence to the principles of the Code not only enhances the integrity of the foreign exchange market but also reinforces our responsibility to our clients, partners, and the global financial community,” said Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank.



Doha Bank remains committed to advancing its practices in line with the evolving standards of the FX Global Code and contributing to a fair and transparent FX marketplace for all participants.

