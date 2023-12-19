Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has announced the launch of 'Nest' – a sustainable home finance programme designed to make eco-friendly living accessible to families across the UAE.

Building on the momentum of COP28 and DIB’s proactive role in climate advocacy, ‘Nest' is a tangible embodiment of the Bank’s pledge to support the creation of sustainable communities. 'Nest' offers a suite of financial products tailored to empower customers to invest in green homes, as well as ancillary finance for solar panels and sustainable construction materials, fostering an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Additional benefits of 'Nest' include discounts on home finance rates, discount on due diligence and documentation fees, fee reimbursement for property evaluation, and a one-year free property Takaful, aligning with DIB's drive to promote, encourage and incentivise sustainable choices. Reflecting DIB's digital prowess, the programme assures customers of paperless pre-approvals and digital contracts, further streamlining the home finance process while reducing the carbon footprint.

Nurturing a future

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: "With 'Nest', we are not just financing homes, but we are nurturing a future where sustainability is rooted in every aspect of living. This initiative resonates with our vision to integrate environmental stewardship into our product offerings, reinforcing the bank's commitment to the UAE's sustainability goals. It's about offering our customers a chance to make a significant impact – one home at a time."

'Nest' is a continuation of DIB's innovative strides following the successful launch of 'DIB alt', the ultimate digital banking experience, and the Bank’s strategic involvement in COP28 as an Associate Pathway Partner. These initiatives collectively showcase DIB's leadership in digital innovation, customer experience, and environmental responsibility.

"As we forge ahead, 'Nest' stands as a testament to our dedication to sustainable development supported by innovation and digitalisation," added Malhotra. "It is more than a finance option – It is a statement of our ethos and our promise to future generations."

