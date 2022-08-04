Egypt - Commercial International Bank (CIB) has significantly developed its e-commerce gateway to top the list of Egyptian merchant-acquiring banks in the first half of 2022, the bank revealed.

The CIB managed to boost its market share to reach 37% for Q1 and Q2 2022.

Developing the Bank’s e-commerce gateway falls in line with the country and CBE’s vision of a cashless society, where digital payment replaces cash transactions.

The Bank also aims to prioritize SME growth and development, considering their vital role in strengthening the country’s economy.

